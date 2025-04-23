12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Wag Group PET shares increased by 58.6% to $0.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Linkage Global LGCB shares rose 26.7% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA shares increased by 11.86% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares increased by 10.18% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
- REE Automotive REE stock moved upwards by 8.15% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.
- Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares increased by 7.8% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million.
Losers
- SRM Entertainment SRM shares declined by 8.2% to $0.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Jack In The Box JACK shares declined by 6.57% to $23.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.8 million.
- Bloomin Brands BLMN stock decreased by 5.89% to $7.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.6 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL shares fell 5.04% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Worksport WKSP shares declined by 4.92% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Top Win International TOPW shares declined by 4.88% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.
