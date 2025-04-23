April 23, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Wag Group PET shares increased by 58.6% to $0.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • Linkage Global LGCB shares rose 26.7% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA shares increased by 11.86% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares increased by 10.18% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
  • REE Automotive REE stock moved upwards by 8.15% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares increased by 7.8% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million.

Losers

  • SRM Entertainment SRM shares declined by 8.2% to $0.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Jack In The Box JACK shares declined by 6.57% to $23.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.8 million.
  • Bloomin Brands BLMN stock decreased by 5.89% to $7.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.6 million.
  • Springview Holdings SPHL shares fell 5.04% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Worksport WKSP shares declined by 4.92% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
  • Top Win International TOPW shares declined by 4.88% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BLMN Logo
BLMNBloomin Brands Inc
$7.92-7.37%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.14
Growth
17.97
Quality
-
Value
4.93
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EPSM Logo
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$5.807.21%
JACK Logo
JACKJack In The Box Inc
$24.50-3.69%
LGCB Logo
LGCBLinkage Global Inc
$2.4137.7%
PET Logo
PETWag Group Co
$0.178690.4%
QVCGA Logo
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$0.1472-1.87%
REE Logo
REEREE Automotive Ltd
$2.750.73%
SPHL Logo
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.44542.53%
SRM Logo
SRMSRM Entertainment Inc
$0.420024.7%
TOPW Logo
TOPWTop Win International Ltd
$2.653.11%
WKSP Logo
WKSPWorksport Ltd
$2.711.88%
ZCMD Logo
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$1.193.48%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved