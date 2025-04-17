12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock moved upwards by 60.1% to $1.19 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million.
- Hertz Global Holdings HTZ shares increased by 48.94% to $8.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Stem STEM shares rose 22.03% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares moved upwards by 19.38% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.2 million.
- Baiya International Group BIYA stock rose 18.64% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
Losers
- Click Holdings CLIK shares fell 42.2% to $0.4 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares declined by 27.63% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO shares fell 21.47% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock fell 19.96% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock fell 16.91% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock decreased by 16.31% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
