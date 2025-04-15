April 15, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Elong Power Holding ELPW stock rose 40.5% to $2.15 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP stock rose 35.66% to $4.07. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
  • iPower IPW stock increased by 27.07% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • SUNation Energy SUNE stock moved upwards by 22.64% to $0.04.
  • Skillsoft SKIL stock moved upwards by 20.97% to $21.11. The company's market cap stands at $174.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares rose 17.17% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.

Losers

  • Toro TORO shares fell 16.9% to $1.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
  • Satellogic SATL stock decreased by 12.98% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $377.5 million.
  • YY Group Holding YYGH shares decreased by 12.56% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
  • Energys Group ENGS stock declined by 12.13% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
  • FBS Global FBGL shares declined by 10.89% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares declined by 10.71% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

