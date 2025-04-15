12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Elong Power Holding ELPW stock rose 40.5% to $2.15 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million.
- Knightscope KSCP stock rose 35.66% to $4.07. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- iPower IPW stock increased by 27.07% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- SUNation Energy SUNE stock moved upwards by 22.64% to $0.04.
- Skillsoft SKIL stock moved upwards by 20.97% to $21.11. The company's market cap stands at $174.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares rose 17.17% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
Losers
- Toro TORO shares fell 16.9% to $1.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Satellogic SATL stock decreased by 12.98% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $377.5 million.
- YY Group Holding YYGH shares decreased by 12.56% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
- Energys Group ENGS stock declined by 12.13% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
- FBS Global FBGL shares declined by 10.89% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares declined by 10.71% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$2.1741.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
6.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ENGSEnergys Group Ltd
$5.01-6.44%
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.7504-7.24%
IPWiPower Inc
$0.640420.8%
JYDJayud Global Logistics Ltd
$0.3545-10.7%
KSCPKnightscope Inc
$4.1438.0%
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$1.5117.2%
SATLSatellogic Inc
$3.90-12.8%
SKILSkillsoft Corp
$21.1421.1%
SUNESUNation Energy Inc
$0.035222.6%
TOROToro Corp
$1.97-16.5%
YYGHYY Group Holding Ltd
$1.06-13.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in