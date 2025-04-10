7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 57.7% to $8.8 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lavoro LVRO stock moved upwards by 41.79% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $488.5 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock moved upwards by 35.11% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock rose 19.07% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
- YY Group Holding YYGH shares moved upwards by 17.42% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 11.77% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
Losers
- GrafTech International EAF stock decreased by 14.5% to $0.62 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $158.4 million.
