April 10, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 57.7% to $8.8 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lavoro LVRO stock moved upwards by 41.79% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $488.5 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock moved upwards by 35.11% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock rose 19.07% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
  • YY Group Holding YYGH shares moved upwards by 17.42% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 11.77% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

Losers

