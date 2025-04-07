12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares rose 126.3% to $7.99 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV shares moved upwards by 35.04% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares moved upwards by 34.43% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Shattuck Labs STTK shares increased by 32.3% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- Agape ATP ATPC stock rose 30.32% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Sutro Biopharma STRO stock moved upwards by 28.13% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.
Losers
- iBio IBIO shares fell 43.0% to $1.84 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- China Pharma Holding CPHI stock decreased by 39.91% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Lexeo Therapeutics LXEO stock fell 29.32% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million.
- Alumis ALMS stock decreased by 23.49% to $7.69. The company's market cap stands at $418.3 million.
- Aditxt ADTX stock fell 23.16% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS shares decreased by 22.87% to $0.02. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
