12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Lavoro LVRO stock rose 46.3% to $4.19 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.5 million.
- Mesa Air Gr MESA stock moved upwards by 36.6% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares increased by 22.5% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock moved upwards by 15.53% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares rose 15.27% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares increased by 14.18% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
Losers
- SUNation Energy SUNE shares fell 77.4% to $0.05 during Monday's regular session.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock fell 44.83% to $10.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares decreased by 31.76% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Energous WATT shares declined by 18.75% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- ConnectM Technology CNTM shares declined by 17.25% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- Decent Holding DXST shares fell 16.67% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$10.76-44.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum4.46
Growth37.05
Quality-
Value35.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CNTMConnectM Technology Solutions Inc
$0.6898-16.9%
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$0.9101-24.2%
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$1.0214.2%
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$0.75970.89%
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$1.29-31.6%
JCSEJE Cleantech Holdings Ltd
$1.1312.7%
LVROLavoro Ltd
$2.864.17%
MESAMesa Air Group Inc
$0.968036.3%
MWGMulti Ways Holdings Ltd
$0.322014.2%
SUNESUNation Energy Inc
$0.0480-77.8%
WATTEnergous Corp
$0.2151-19.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in