April 7, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • Lavoro LVRO stock rose 46.3% to $4.19 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.5 million.
  • Mesa Air Gr MESA stock moved upwards by 36.6% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares increased by 22.5% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock moved upwards by 15.53% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares rose 15.27% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
  • Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares increased by 14.18% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

Losers

  • SUNation Energy SUNE shares fell 77.4% to $0.05 during Monday's regular session.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock fell 44.83% to $10.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Professional Diversity IPDN shares decreased by 31.76% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Energous WATT shares declined by 18.75% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • ConnectM Technology CNTM shares declined by 17.25% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • Decent Holding DXST shares fell 16.67% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$10.76-44.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum4.46
Growth37.05
Quality-
Value35.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CNTM Logo
CNTMConnectM Technology Solutions Inc
$0.6898-16.9%
DXST Logo
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$0.9101-24.2%
ELPW Logo
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$1.0214.2%
GLXG Logo
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$0.75970.89%
IPDN Logo
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$1.29-31.6%
JCSE Logo
JCSEJE Cleantech Holdings Ltd
$1.1312.7%
LVRO Logo
LVROLavoro Ltd
$2.864.17%
MESA Logo
MESAMesa Air Group Inc
$0.968036.3%
MWG Logo
MWGMulti Ways Holdings Ltd
$0.322014.2%
SUNE Logo
SUNESUNation Energy Inc
$0.0480-77.8%
WATT Logo
WATTEnergous Corp
$0.2151-19.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved