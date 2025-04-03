April 3, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • CXApp CXAI stock increased by 42.3% to $1.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Wellchange Holdings WCT stock increased by 12.82% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 11.85% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock rose 11.33% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Taoping TAOP stock rose 10.0% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Kopin KOPN stock rose 5.6% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.8 million.

Losers

  • Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock decreased by 11.9% to $1.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH stock declined by 10.09% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • ARB IOT Group ARBB shares decreased by 7.88% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Baijiayun Group RTC shares fell 5.01% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • SmartKem SMTK shares declined by 5.0% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Silvaco Group SVCO stock declined by 4.95% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

