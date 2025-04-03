12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CXApp CXAI stock increased by 42.3% to $1.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT stock increased by 12.82% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 11.85% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock rose 11.33% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Taoping TAOP stock rose 10.0% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Kopin KOPN stock rose 5.6% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.8 million.
Losers
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock decreased by 11.9% to $1.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock declined by 10.09% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares decreased by 7.88% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Baijiayun Group RTC shares fell 5.01% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- SmartKem SMTK shares declined by 5.0% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Silvaco Group SVCO stock declined by 4.95% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$1.17-13.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ARBBARB IOT Group Ltd
$0.6900-2.82%
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.3585-2.26%
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$0.3340-0.15%
CXAICXApp Inc
$1.1434.9%
KOPNKopin Corp
$0.8796-8.02%
RTCBaijiayun Group Ltd
$0.2145-5.09%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$0.4424-20.3%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$2.66-5.64%
SVCOSilvaco Group Inc
$4.23-10.0%
TAOPTaoping Inc
$0.2322-7.71%
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.210032.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in