12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved upwards by 35.9% to $1.59 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock rose 21.8% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- INLIF INLF stock rose 21.23% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- Greenland Technologies GTEC shares moved upwards by 18.85% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Click Holdings CLIK shares increased by 16.66% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares rose 15.53% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
Losers
- Silynxcom SYNX shares fell 43.9% to $2.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock fell 29.81% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW stock decreased by 19.7% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mint MIMI shares decreased by 17.24% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock decreased by 13.67% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL stock declined by 11.05% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
