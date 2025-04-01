April 1, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved upwards by 35.9% to $1.59 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA stock rose 21.8% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • INLIF INLF stock rose 21.23% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC shares moved upwards by 18.85% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Click Holdings CLIK shares increased by 16.66% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares rose 15.53% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Losers

  • Silynxcom SYNX shares fell 43.9% to $2.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock fell 29.81% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW stock decreased by 19.7% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mint MIMI shares decreased by 17.24% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock decreased by 13.67% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • Lucas GC LGCL stock declined by 11.05% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADN Logo
ADNAdvent Technologies Holdings Inc
$3.60-15.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum95.65
Growth43.42
Quality-
Value27.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BW Logo
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$0.5421-19.4%
CLIK Logo
CLIKClick Holdings Ltd
$2.50-7.41%
GTEC Logo
GTECGreenland Technologies Holding Corp
$2.0818.9%
HKPD Logo
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.2515.5%
INLF Logo
INLFINLIF Ltd
$1.7519.9%
LGCL Logo
LGCLLucas GC Ltd
$0.4350-11.0%
LNZA Logo
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.294621.7%
MIMI Logo
MIMIMint Inc Ltd
$5.12-2.29%
MVST Logo
MVSTMicrovast Holdings Inc
$1.6036.6%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$1.03-31.8%
SYNX Logo
SYNXSilynxcom Ltd
$2.04-43.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved