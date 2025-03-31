March 31, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • LanzaTech Global LNZA shares increased by 27.7% to $0.27 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI shares rose 23.36% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.4 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock rose 21.6% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Decent Holding DXST shares moved upwards by 11.96% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Toppoint Holdings TOPP shares moved upwards by 9.09% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • FBS Global FBGL stock moved upwards by 8.13% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.

Losers

  • Safe Pro Group SPAI stock fell 17.1% to $2.2 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock fell 15.92% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
  • Frontier Group Holdings ULCC stock fell 14.59% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $931.7 million.
  • SUNation Energy SUNE shares decreased by 13.44% to $0.35.
  • Xos XOS stock declined by 12.8% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • DSS DSS shares declined by 12.14% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DSS Logo
DSSDSS Inc
$0.8769-12.3%

