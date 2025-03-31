12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- LanzaTech Global LNZA shares increased by 27.7% to $0.27 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI shares rose 23.36% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.4 million.
- FTC Solar FTCI stock rose 21.6% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Decent Holding DXST shares moved upwards by 11.96% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Toppoint Holdings TOPP shares moved upwards by 9.09% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- FBS Global FBGL stock moved upwards by 8.13% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
Losers
- Safe Pro Group SPAI stock fell 17.1% to $2.2 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock fell 15.92% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
- Frontier Group Holdings ULCC stock fell 14.59% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $931.7 million.
- SUNation Energy SUNE shares decreased by 13.44% to $0.35.
- Xos XOS stock declined by 12.8% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- DSS DSS shares declined by 12.14% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DSSDSS Inc
$0.8769-12.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum15.91
Growth20.25
Quality-
Value79.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.2220.8%
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.8264-3.91%
FTCIFTC Solar Inc
$2.9819.2%
HCAIHuachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co Ltd
$7.6319.2%
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.276029.3%
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$2.20-16.8%
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$2.80-15.9%
SUNESUNation Energy Inc
$0.3580-11.6%
TOPPToppoint Holdings Inc
$1.5718.9%
ULCCFrontier Group Holdings Inc
$4.13-14.0%
XOSXos Inc
$3.03-12.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in