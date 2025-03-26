12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Captivision CAPT stock moved upwards by 17.1% to $0.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO stock moved upwards by 10.0% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $133.0 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares increased by 9.86% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
- Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock moved upwards by 9.77% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $173.4 million.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock increased by 8.88% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $561.6 million.
- INLIF INLF stock moved upwards by 7.01% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
Losers
- AirJoule Technologies AIRJ shares declined by 7.1% to $6.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Roma Green Finance ROMA shares fell 6.86% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Nocera NCRA stock fell 5.56% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock fell 5.56% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- 1847 Holdings EFSH shares decreased by 4.46% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares fell 4.38% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
