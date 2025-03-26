March 26, 2025 8:11 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Captivision CAPT stock moved upwards by 17.1% to $0.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
  • High-Trend International HTCO stock moved upwards by 10.0% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $133.0 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares increased by 9.86% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock moved upwards by 9.77% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $173.4 million.
  • Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock increased by 8.88% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $561.6 million.
  • INLIF INLF stock moved upwards by 7.01% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

Losers

  • AirJoule Technologies AIRJ shares declined by 7.1% to $6.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Roma Green Finance ROMA shares fell 6.86% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Nocera NCRA stock fell 5.56% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock fell 5.56% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • 1847 Holdings EFSH shares decreased by 4.46% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX shares fell 4.38% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

