March 25, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Springview Holdings SPHL shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Workhorse Gr WKHS shares rose 6.46% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock rose 5.76% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • SRM Entertainment SRM stock rose 5.42% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Solo Brands DTC stock rose 5.14% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • NWTN NWTN shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $124.4 million.

Losers

  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock decreased by 23.6% to $2.91 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
  • SAG Holdings SAG stock declined by 8.5% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • Raytech Holding RAY shares decreased by 6.57% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
  • U Power UCAR shares decreased by 5.31% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Yunji YJ shares fell 4.82% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock declined by 4.3% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $97.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

