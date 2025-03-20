March 20, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • Impact BioMedical IBO stock increased by 226.4% to $1.73 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares moved upwards by 205.28% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • OptiNose OPTN stock moved upwards by 54.63% to $9.28. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock rose 31.36% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
  • CervoMed CRVO stock moved upwards by 27.84% to $11.98. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • ARS Pharmaceuticals SPRY stock moved upwards by 26.43% to $14.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Elevation Oncology ELEV stock fell 38.8% to $0.29 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock decreased by 28.51% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA shares declined by 28.35% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $480.7 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO stock fell 20.28% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • Rockwell Medical RMTI shares fell 18.76% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares decreased by 17.1% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADAP Logo
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.3199-28.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum4.98
Growth96.80
Quality-
Value77.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AKBA Logo
AKBAAkebia Therapeutics Inc
$2.04-28.2%
BDRX Logo
BDRXBiodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC
$1.89-19.2%
CRVO Logo
CRVOCervoMed Inc
$11.7225.1%
ELEV Logo
ELEVElevation Oncology Inc
$0.2946-38.3%
IBO Logo
IBOImpact BioMedical Inc
$1.68217.0%
OPTN Logo
OPTNOptiNose Inc
$9.2654.3%
PSTV Logo
PSTVPlus Therapeutics Inc
$1.53199.4%
RMTI Logo
RMTIRockwell Medical Inc
$1.44-18.2%
SPRY Logo
SPRYARS Pharmaceuticals Inc
$14.3923.5%
VERO Logo
VEROVenus Concept Inc
$2.63-19.1%
WINT Logo
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$2.3237.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved