12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Impact BioMedical IBO stock increased by 226.4% to $1.73 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares moved upwards by 205.28% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- OptiNose OPTN stock moved upwards by 54.63% to $9.28. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock rose 31.36% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- CervoMed CRVO stock moved upwards by 27.84% to $11.98. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- ARS Pharmaceuticals SPRY stock moved upwards by 26.43% to $14.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Elevation Oncology ELEV stock fell 38.8% to $0.29 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock decreased by 28.51% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Akebia Therapeutics AKBA shares declined by 28.35% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $480.7 million.
- Venus Concept VERO stock fell 20.28% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Rockwell Medical RMTI shares fell 18.76% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares decreased by 17.1% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
