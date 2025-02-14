February 14, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock increased by 58.3% to $2.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock moved upwards by 55.34% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • CNS Pharma CNSP stock increased by 43.69% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • OS Therapies OSTX shares increased by 40.2% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
  • AVITA Medical RCEL stock moved upwards by 13.78% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares increased by 12.85% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Losers

  • Firefly Neuroscience AIFF shares fell 17.3% to $12.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.2 million.
  • Design Therapeutics DSGN stock fell 16.63% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.4 million.
  • ProPhase Labs PRPH shares decreased by 16.18% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares declined by 16.09% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • NKGen Biotech NKGN shares decreased by 15.73% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • NeuroPace NPCE shares declined by 15.47% to $10.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIFF Logo
AIFFFirefly Neuroscience Inc
$9.13-41.0%
Overview
CELZ Logo
CELZCreative Medical Technology Holdings Inc
$4.702.29%
CNSP Logo
CNSPCNS Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.147236.5%
DSGN Logo
DSGNDesign Therapeutics Inc
$4.093.02%
MBRX Logo
MBRXMoleculin Biotech Inc
$2.1569.3%
NKGN Logo
NKGNNKGen Biotech Inc
$0.6654-13.5%
NPCE Logo
NPCENeuroPace Inc
$12.01-0.70%
OSTX Logo
OSTXOS Therapies Inc
$2.2312.1%
PRPH Logo
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.3286-3.35%
RCEL Logo
RCELAVITA Medical Inc
$10.3918.3%
TIVC Logo
TIVCTivic Health Systems Inc
$0.5620-25.4%
VRPX Logo
VRPXVirpax Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.330014.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved