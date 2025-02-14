12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock increased by 58.3% to $2.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock moved upwards by 55.34% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- CNS Pharma CNSP stock increased by 43.69% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- OS Therapies OSTX shares increased by 40.2% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
- AVITA Medical RCEL stock moved upwards by 13.78% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares increased by 12.85% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
Losers
- Firefly Neuroscience AIFF shares fell 17.3% to $12.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.2 million.
- Design Therapeutics DSGN stock fell 16.63% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.4 million.
- ProPhase Labs PRPH shares decreased by 16.18% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares declined by 16.09% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- NKGen Biotech NKGN shares decreased by 15.73% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
- NeuroPace NPCE shares declined by 15.47% to $10.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.0 million.
