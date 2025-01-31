12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock moved upwards by 31.9% to $3.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- LakeShore Biopharma LSB stock moved upwards by 21.42% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.
- OS Therapies OSTX shares rose 12.3% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- AquaBounty Techs AQB stock rose 11.18% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Mainz Biomed MYNZ shares moved upwards by 9.52% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM stock increased by 9.32% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
Losers
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares fell 32.9% to $0.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock fell 11.58% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- TruBridge TBRG shares decreased by 10.17% to $22.1. The company's market cap stands at $329.8 million.
- Cytek Biosciences CTKB shares declined by 9.72% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $658.2 million.
- Scienture Holdings SCNX stock fell 9.24% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- Concord Medical Services CCM shares fell 8.76% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $217.0 million.
