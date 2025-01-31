12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Nauticus Robotics KITT stock rose 41.0% to $2.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Ocean Power Techs OPTT shares increased by 15.13% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $107.4 million.
- Servotronics SVT stock moved upwards by 13.2% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares increased by 12.57% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Caravelle Intl Gr HTCO shares moved upwards by 12.12% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $185.7 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares rose 12.01% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
Losers
- Avalon Holdings AWX shares decreased by 17.9% to $2.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares decreased by 12.68% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million.
- Vestis VSTS stock declined by 10.04% to $14.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- W.W. Grainger GWW shares fell 6.94% to $1048.0. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares fell 6.62% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock declined by 5.75% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
