12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Mobilicom MOB stock increased by 16.1% to $3.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • Nvni Group NVNI shares increased by 11.97% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $175.4 million.
  • MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock rose 11.9% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
  • Global Engine Group GLE shares increased by 9.71% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
  • X3 Holdings XTKG stock moved upwards by 8.24% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Himax Techs HIMX shares increased by 7.97% to $10.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Losers

  • Diginex DGNX shares declined by 15.1% to $8.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.2 million.
  • Orangekloud Technology ORKT stock fell 12.13% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares fell 10.04% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • Nano Labs NA shares declined by 8.01% to $7.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock declined by 7.04% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares decreased by 6.97% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
