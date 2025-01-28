12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mobilicom MOB stock increased by 16.1% to $3.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI shares increased by 11.97% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $175.4 million.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock rose 11.9% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares increased by 9.71% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock moved upwards by 8.24% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Himax Techs HIMX shares increased by 7.97% to $10.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Diginex DGNX shares declined by 15.1% to $8.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.2 million.
- Orangekloud Technology ORKT stock fell 12.13% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares fell 10.04% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares declined by 8.01% to $7.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.
- Blackboxstocks BLBX stock declined by 7.04% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- NOVONIX NVX shares decreased by 6.97% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
