12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- SAG Holdings SAG stock increased by 6.9% to $5.09 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI stock moved upwards by 6.54% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.
- Mynd.ai MYND shares increased by 6.25% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 5.16% to $3.87. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares rose 5.1% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- GEN Restaurant Gr GENK shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $9.37. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
Losers
- NWTN NWTN shares fell 7.0% to $0.97 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.8 million.
- J-Long Group JL stock decreased by 6.99% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG stock declined by 6.11% to $56.8. The company's market cap stands at $77.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Sacks Parente Golf SPGC shares fell 5.27% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Container Store Group TCS shares decreased by 5.25% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Groupon GRPN stock declined by 4.68% to $10.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.6 million.
