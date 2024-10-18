12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- VSee Health VSEE stock rose 66.5% to $2.73 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- GRI Bio GRI stock moved upwards by 21.58% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares moved upwards by 5.67% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares moved upwards by 5.49% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO shares increased by 5.14% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million.
Losers
- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares fell 7.8% to $2.86 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock decreased by 7.21% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock fell 7.03% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares declined by 6.45% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Molecular Templates MTEM shares fell 6.2% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Immuneering IMRX stock decreased by 5.81% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.
