12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Global Mofy AI GMM stock moved upwards by 8.6% to $0.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares moved upwards by 6.41% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Society Pass SOPA stock rose 5.0% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares increased by 4.66% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Netflix NFLX shares increased by 3.26% to $710.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Grupo Televisa TV stock increased by 2.8% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Sify Technologies SIFY stock declined by 7.5% to $3.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Paltalk PALT shares decreased by 4.94% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- Kuke Music Hldg KUKE shares decreased by 4.62% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- Brera Holdings BREA stock fell 3.91% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares fell 3.85% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- LQR House LQR stock fell 3.81% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
