12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- NuScale Power SMR stock rose 31.0% to $17.84 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Nuburu BURU stock rose 30.13% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock increased by 27.98% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- XCHG XCH shares moved upwards by 25.21% to $18.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock moved upwards by 20.75% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- 1847 Holdings EFSH stock rose 20.74% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
Losers
- Simpple SPPL stock decreased by 10.7% to $0.37 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Mesa Air Gr MESA shares decreased by 9.72% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Zeo Energy ZEO shares declined by 7.9% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Falcons Beyond Global FBYD shares fell 7.46% to $9.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.
- Lakeside Holding LSH shares decreased by 7.37% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- Wilhelmina International WHLM shares declined by 6.89% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
