12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Snail SNAL stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $2.36 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.
- EverQuote EVER stock moved upwards by 5.02% to $20.5. The company's market cap stands at $711.8 million.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO shares moved upwards by 2.83% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- MediaCo Holding MDIA shares increased by 2.58% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
- FingerMotion FNGR stock increased by 2.33% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.8 million.
- BloomZ BLMZ shares moved upwards by 2.29% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
Losers
- Sify Technologies SIFY shares fell 5.0% to $3.6 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- HWH International HWH stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock decreased by 4.73% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
- Hanryu Holdings HRYU shares decreased by 4.05% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM stock decreased by 2.1% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $132.4 million.
- GD Culture Group GDC stock declined by 1.92% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
