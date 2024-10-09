12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Nuburu BURU shares increased by 14.8% to $1.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- SolarMax Technology SMXT stock increased by 9.76% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
- Team TISI shares rose 7.15% to $25.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.2 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock moved upwards by 6.91% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- VCI Global VCIG shares moved upwards by 6.64% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Graphex Gr GRFX stock rose 6.42% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
Losers
- Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock fell 14.7% to $0.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Nature's Miracle Holding NMHI shares decreased by 13.19% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- noco-noco NCNC shares decreased by 7.25% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares decreased by 5.46% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- ZJK Industrial ZJK shares declined by 5.32% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.3 million.
- EHang Holdings EH stock declined by 4.97% to $16.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
