12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Chanson International CHSN shares increased by 75.5% to $26.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $556.5 million.
- TDH Hldgs PETZ stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Mangoceuticals MGRX shares rose 5.84% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences GHSI shares rose 4.84% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Fresh Vine Wine VINE stock moved upwards by 4.22% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Olaplex Hldgs OLPX shares increased by 2.77% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Elevai Labs ELAB shares fell 7.2% to $0.1 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Blue Star Foods BSFC shares fell 5.36% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- Big Tree Cloud Holdings DSY shares declined by 4.94% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $208.9 million.
- Safety Shot SHOT shares declined by 4.73% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
- Nuzee NUZE stock declined by 3.95% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Paranovus Enter PAVS stock fell 2.89% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
