12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals CDT stock increased by 27.4% to $0.16 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock moved upwards by 18.82% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Holdco Nuvo Group DG NUVO stock increased by 17.64% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Catheter Precision VTAK stock rose 8.62% to $0.64.
- Passage Bio PASG stock increased by 8.56% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Qilian Intl Hldg Gr BGM stock rose 7.88% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
Losers
- Renalytix RNLX shares declined by 13.8% to $0.27 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock decreased by 13.46% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- IO Biotech IOBT stock fell 10.67% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million.
- Bio-Path Hldgs BPTH stock decreased by 8.59% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- FibroBiologics FBLG stock fell 8.03% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares decreased by 7.05% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
