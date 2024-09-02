12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares increased by 12.4% to $0.36 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Toyo Co TOYO stock moved upwards by 8.93% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $248.7 million.
- BigCommerce Holdings BIGC shares increased by 8.5% to $6.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.3 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares rose 8.41% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million.
- SPI Energy SPI shares rose 6.71% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Rekor Systems REKR shares moved upwards by 5.6% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million.
Losers
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares fell 7.6% to $1.09 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares declined by 7.05% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Peraso PRSO stock fell 6.48% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Prairie Operating PROP shares decreased by 4.94% to $8.29. The company's market cap stands at $104.1 million.
- GSI Technology GSIT shares decreased by 4.55% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- iLearningEngines AILE stock fell 4.32% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.7 million.
