12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Theriva Biologics TOVX shares moved upwards by 25.0% to $5.88 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- WORK Medical Technology WOK stock moved upwards by 24.49% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.
- Cingulate CING shares rose 24.26% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience LEXX shares rose 21.05% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
- Autonomix Medical AMIX shares moved upwards by 18.38% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Carmell CTCX shares moved upwards by 15.99% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
Losers
- Catheter Precision VTAK shares declined by 55.9% to $0.6 during Monday's regular session.
- NuCana NCNA stock decreased by 55.24% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Portage Biotech PRTG stock decreased by 23.02% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Holdco Nuvo Group DG NUVO shares decreased by 22.85% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP shares fell 21.64% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- CareMax CMAX stock decreased by 20.33% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
