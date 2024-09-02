12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Intuitive Machines LUNR shares moved upwards by 23.6% to $5.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $375.0 million.
- Simpple SPPL stock rose 9.8% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares increased by 8.33% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock moved upwards by 6.61% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 6.59% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.
- Mynaric MYNA shares increased by 5.2% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
Losers
- Solidion Technology STI shares declined by 14.5% to $0.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Richtech Robotics RR shares decreased by 8.28% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.4 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares declined by 7.57% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Ambipar Emergency AMBI shares declined by 7.1% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $210.6 million.
- Air Industries AIRI stock fell 5.3% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Vast Renewables VSTE shares decreased by 3.97% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
