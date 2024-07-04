12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- CNS Pharma CNSP stock rose 109.5% to $2.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Autonomix Medical AMIX stock moved upwards by 37.23% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP shares moved upwards by 21.37% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock increased by 13.63% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Absci ABSI stock increased by 13.46% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $381.0 million.
- Traws Pharma TRAW stock increased by 12.32% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
Losers
- Gain Therapeutics GANX stock declined by 15.5% to $1.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- Senti Biosciences SNTI shares fell 11.11% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- DIH Holding US DHAI shares decreased by 9.1% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.
- Trxade Health MEDS shares declined by 8.82% to $16.86. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- EUDA Health Holdings EUDA shares decreased by 8.32% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.
- Aspira Womens Health AWH stock decreased by 7.77% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in