12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Nano Nuclear Energy NNE stock rose 14.7% to $13.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.3 million.
- GrafTech International EAF shares increased by 8.49% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $295.7 million.
- Captivision CAPT stock moved upwards by 8.14% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $96.2 million.
- Markforged Holding MKFG shares rose 7.99% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.
- AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock moved upwards by 5.17% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- iPower IPW stock rose 5.0% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.
Losers
- Solidion Technology STI stock decreased by 12.4% to $0.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
- Tigo Energy TYGO stock decreased by 5.85% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $87.5 million.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC shares decreased by 5.28% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.6 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 4.4% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Northann NCL stock fell 4.21% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- 1847 Holdings EFSH shares fell 3.98% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in