12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares moved upwards by 23.2% to $3.66 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
- Shimmick SHIM shares increased by 18.5% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.
- Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI stock rose 15.96% to $10.75. The company's market cap stands at $169.7 million.
- Rentokil Initial RTO stock moved upwards by 14.56% to $30.84. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 billion.
- Montana Technologies AIRJ shares increased by 13.76% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.2 million.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares moved upwards by 12.06% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.6 million.
Losers
- ZKH Group ZKH shares decreased by 56.0% to $5.95 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $958.3 million.
- Nauticus Robotics KITT stock fell 24.12% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Nocera NCRA shares fell 12.0% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- Terran Orbital LLAP shares decreased by 11.94% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.1 million.
- 1847 Holdings EFSH shares declined by 10.67% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares fell 9.79% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
