12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sharps Technology STSS stock increased by 87.0% to $0.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- MorphoSys MOR stock increased by 25.94% to $23.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares increased by 12.49% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Mustang Bio MBIO stock moved upwards by 11.91% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- icad ICAD shares moved upwards by 10.75% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
- Renalytix RNLX shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
Losers
- DIH Holding US DHAI stock decreased by 24.4% to $1.21 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares decreased by 14.04% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI stock decreased by 12.99% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares decreased by 9.46% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Onconetix ONCO shares declined by 8.86% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- SCWorx WORX stock decreased by 8.59% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
