12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Ocean Power Techs OPTT shares rose 37.9% to $0.27 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock rose 24.08% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares increased by 16.66% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares rose 9.95% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- VirTra VTSI stock moved upwards by 5.87% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.2 million.
- SES AI SES shares rose 5.6% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.2 million.
Losers
- Applied UV AUVI shares decreased by 13.0% to $0.27 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock declined by 12.94% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares fell 11.51% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock decreased by 7.08% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock decreased by 5.66% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares declined by 5.43% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in