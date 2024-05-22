12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares increased by 12.4% to $0.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- CDT Environmental CDTG shares increased by 11.76% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
- Nxu NXU stock increased by 11.11% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- Dycom Industries DY shares increased by 8.16% to $167.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Simpple SPPL shares moved upwards by 7.01% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- FREYR Battery FREY shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.3 million.
Losers
- Ault Alliance AULT shares declined by 20.7% to $0.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI shares declined by 12.54% to $10.05. The company's market cap stands at $138.0 million.
- Complete Solaria CSLR stock decreased by 11.18% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million.
- iPower IPW shares declined by 9.5% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- Golden Ocean Group GOGL shares decreased by 7.8% to $14.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Primech Holdings PMEC stock declined by 5.49% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in