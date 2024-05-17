12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Faraday Future FFIE shares moved upwards by 118.8% to $3.61 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.0 million.
- Tupperware Brands TUP shares rose 38.6% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.0 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock rose 33.33% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock increased by 25.0% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA shares rose 20.18% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares rose 19.85% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 31.7% to $0.7 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- GameStop GME stock declined by 24.01% to $21.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM shares fell 13.15% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock declined by 12.49% to $50.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Uxin UXIN shares declined by 11.37% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.3 million.
- U Power UCAR stock fell 9.92% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
