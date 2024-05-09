12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Sensus Healthcare SRTS shares increased by 33.3% to $5.08 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- TELA Bio TELA shares moved upwards by 13.36% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $138.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- CareDx CDNA stock increased by 13.01% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $650.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Natera NTRA stock moved upwards by 12.42% to $107.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Sharecare SHCR shares moved upwards by 9.59% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ADMA Biologics ADMA shares moved upwards by 9.23% to $7.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Macrogenics MGNX stock fell 55.6% to $6.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Progyny PGNY stock decreased by 20.0% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl AIH shares fell 13.8% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares declined by 8.15% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock decreased by 6.98% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares declined by 6.82% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in