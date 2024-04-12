12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading...
Gainers
- PaxMedica PXMD stock increased by 110.9% to $0.87 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Q32 Bio QTTB shares rose 23.89% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.9 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCCP shares increased by 20.45% to $21.2.
- SenesTech SNES stock rose 19.95% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares moved upwards by 17.48% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares moved upwards by 16.92% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
Losers
- Motus GI Hldgs MOTS shares declined by 39.0% to $0.26 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Monogram Orthopaedics MGRM shares declined by 25.31% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM shares decreased by 20.15% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Rallybio RLYB shares fell 20.14% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.
- Portage Biotech PRTG shares fell 18.01% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock decreased by 14.1% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
