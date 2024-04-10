12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares rose 61.6% to $1.83 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Jaguar Health JAGX shares rose 32.22% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- Orgenesis ORGS stock rose 27.83% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM shares moved upwards by 15.43% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- Etao International Co ETAO shares rose 14.65% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO shares rose 12.84% to $7.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.8 million.
Losers
- Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock decreased by 20.4% to $0.81 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Kineta KA shares declined by 18.14% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- DocGo DCGO shares declined by 17.67% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.2 million.
- Biophytis BPTS shares decreased by 15.67% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Yield10 Bioscience YTEN stock declined by 14.9% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- Eyenovia EYEN shares declined by 12.05% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
