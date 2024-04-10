12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Nature's Miracle Holding NMHI stock rose 13.8% to $1.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares increased by 9.9% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 9.5% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares moved upwards by 8.92% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 7.89% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
Losers
- Velo3D VLD shares decreased by 39.8% to $0.28 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
- C3is CISS shares decreased by 22.86% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Nauticus Robotics KITT shares fell 13.97% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares decreased by 11.93% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $195.6 million.
- Hexcel HXL shares decreased by 11.68% to $62.84. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- Complete Solaria CSLR shares declined by 11.0% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
