12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Marin Software MRIN shares moved upwards by 147.9% to $0.71 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD shares increased by 32.01% to $5.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock moved upwards by 21.62% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $126.9 million.
- OMNIQ OMQS stock moved upwards by 18.34% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Airship AI Holdings AISP shares moved upwards by 11.67% to $9.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.4 million.
- Prairie Operating PROP stock rose 10.62% to $12.6. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.
Losers
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock decreased by 50.5% to $0.14 during Wednesday's regular session.
- VIA optronics VIAO shares decreased by 42.49% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- SMART Glb Hldgs SGH shares fell 20.8% to $20.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Veritone VERI stock fell 17.69% to $5.26. The company's market cap stands at $195.3 million.
- UTime WTO shares declined by 16.56% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock decreased by 14.48% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
