12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Performant Finl PFMT stock rose 12.3% to $3.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $231.5 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Tigo Energy TYGO stock increased by 5.26% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $71.6 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares rose 5.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS shares rose 4.84% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- Palladyne AI PDYN shares rose 4.83% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
Losers
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock fell 6.6% to $0.28 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares decreased by 6.57% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Nature's Miracle Holding NMHI stock decreased by 4.55% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC stock decreased by 4.34% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $426.9 million.
- Momentus MNTS stock declined by 3.74% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
