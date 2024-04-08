12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock rose 7.6% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Massimo MAMO stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.6 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock increased by 4.47% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- U Power UCAR stock rose 3.91% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Faraday Future FFIE shares rose 3.33% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Global E Online GLBE stock rose 3.07% to $37.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
Losers
- Color Star Tech ADD shares decreased by 6.0% to $0.2 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Mondee Hldgs MOND stock declined by 4.83% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $181.3 million.
- Cricut CRCT stock decreased by 4.66% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock decreased by 4.16% to $11.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock decreased by 3.48% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares fell 3.33% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
