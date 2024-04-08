12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Kineta KA shares increased by 24.3% to $0.67 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock increased by 10.21% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- Cue Health HLTH stock moved upwards by 6.01% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Nexalin Technology NXL shares moved upwards by 5.57% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million.
- PetVivo Hldgs PETV stock rose 5.26% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
Losers
- BioSig Technologies BSGM stock fell 16.9% to $1.03 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI shares decreased by 11.92% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Processa Pharma PCSA shares fell 5.87% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- GRI Bio GRI shares fell 4.31% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Pluri PLUR stock fell 3.75% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- Biofrontera BFRI stock decreased by 3.54% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in