12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- XTI Aerospace XTIA stock increased by 21.4% to $4.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock rose 17.98% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.0 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI stock rose 8.94% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million.
- Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 8.05% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- OMNIQ OMQS shares moved upwards by 7.62% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Casa Systems CASA stock declined by 74.6% to $0.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares fell 7.24% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Taoping TAOP shares decreased by 6.99% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Rubicon Technologies RBT shares decreased by 6.36% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- Presto Automation PRST shares decreased by 6.09% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Duos Technologies Group DUOT stock decreased by 5.18% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
