12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- MSP Recovery LIFW stock increased by 61.9% to $1.08 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Serina Therapeutics SER stock moved upwards by 28.33% to $15.18. The company's market cap stands at $152.5 million.
- CareMax CMAX stock moved upwards by 18.49% to $5.83. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Imunon IMNN stock rose 16.58% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA shares rose 12.96% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares moved upwards by 11.86% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
Losers
- Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock declined by 75.1% to $3.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Gritstone Bio GRTS stock fell 40.01% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million.
- Verve Therapeutics VERV shares fell 34.72% to $8.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.2 million.
- Petros Pharma PTPI stock declined by 28.58% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares fell 19.61% to $14.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Aclarion ACON stock declined by 16.27% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in