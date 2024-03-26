12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Apollomics APLM stock rose 10.9% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million.
- Coeptis Therapeutics COEP shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Titan Pharma TTNP shares rose 6.44% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM shares increased by 6.38% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Iridex IRIX stock increased by 5.52% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Akili AKLI stock decreased by 22.9% to $0.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA stock fell 11.34% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Estrella Immunopharma ESLA shares decreased by 9.84% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares decreased by 7.21% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- United Therapeutics UTHR shares declined by 7.21% to $230.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 billion.
- ProSomnus OSA stock decreased by 6.46% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
