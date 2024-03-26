12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- MariaDB MRDB stock increased by 125.8% to $0.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Ncino NCNO shares increased by 12.25% to $33.88. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Genasys GNSS shares increased by 6.96% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.9 million.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA stock rose 6.28% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
- Semilux International SELX shares increased by 6.06% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock increased by 5.01% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
Losers
- AEye LIDR shares declined by 14.0% to $1.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Wrap Technologies WRAP stock declined by 7.36% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 million.
- Banzai International BNZI stock decreased by 5.46% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Abits Group ABTS shares declined by 5.11% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock decreased by 3.68% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Presto Automation PRST shares declined by 3.58% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
