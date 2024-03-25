12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Earlyworks Co ELWS stock moved upwards by 12.3% to $0.79 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL shares moved upwards by 10.06% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $285.8 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares increased by 4.99% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
- Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved upwards by 4.82% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
Losers
- noco-noco NCNC stock fell 11.2% to $0.29 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock fell 5.83% to $7.28. The company's market cap stands at $392.1 million.
- Polar Power POLA stock decreased by 5.7% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Applied UV AUVI stock decreased by 5.18% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares decreased by 4.22% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Nikola NKLA stock fell 3.72% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $956.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
