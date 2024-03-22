12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Visionary Holdings GV stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $0.19 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.
- Genius Sports GENI shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Target Hospitality TH shares increased by 4.93% to $9.36. The company's market cap stands at $940.8 million.
- BJ's Restaurants BJRI stock moved upwards by 4.87% to $35.72. The company's market cap stands at $834.6 million.
- Smart Share Glb EM shares increased by 4.54% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.8 million.
Losers
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock fell 6.1% to $2.91 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares fell 6.0% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock fell 5.8% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
- JOANN JOAN shares decreased by 5.32% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares fell 4.84% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock declined by 4.34% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
