12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Agrify AGFY shares increased by 12.7% to $0.46 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares moved upwards by 5.85% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $173.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- FTC Solar FTCI shares increased by 5.8% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- ESS Tech GWH shares rose 4.99% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $113.2 million.
- Globavend Holdings GVH shares moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- Conduent CNDT stock rose 4.29% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $713.9 million.
Losers
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock fell 7.3% to $0.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock declined by 4.92% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Tutor Perini TPC stock declined by 4.82% to $13.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.3 million.
- Solidion Technology STI stock fell 4.65% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $252.1 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares decreased by 4.21% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock fell 4.17% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in