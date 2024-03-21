11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Laser Photonics LASE stock rose 15.6% to $1.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock increased by 9.23% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- FGI Industries FGI stock moved upwards by 8.41% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- voxeljet VJET shares rose 8.15% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN stock moved upwards by 6.73% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $177.8 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW stock moved upwards by 6.48% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million.
Losers
- Tritium DCFC DCFC shares declined by 7.0% to $0.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- Steelcase SCS shares fell 6.52% to $12.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares declined by 5.44% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.9 million.
- LiqTech Intl LIQT stock fell 4.99% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares declined by 4.93% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
